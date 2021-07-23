Earnest Partners LLC Has $123.43 Million Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,480 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 9.26% of Core Laboratories worth $123,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after buying an additional 836,653 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,945,000 after purchasing an additional 829,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 707,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,216 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $15,174,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley lowered Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE CLB traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.08. 1,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.31.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.