Earnest Partners LLC Has $88.53 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 790,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,352 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $88,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.94.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

