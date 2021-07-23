Earnest Partners LLC Has $88.60 Million Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,268 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 4.15% of Trustmark worth $88,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth $35,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 19.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth $202,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

TRMK stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 152,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.94%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

