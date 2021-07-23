Earnest Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of Albemarle worth $88,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,092,000 after purchasing an additional 431,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,637. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.74. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

