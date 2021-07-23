Earnest Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,538,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 896,438 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 7.38% of Steelcase worth $122,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Steelcase by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 832,030 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

SCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SCS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. 1,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,123. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

