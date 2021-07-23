Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 3.06% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $128,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEIS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 131,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of AEIS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.12. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,569. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEIS. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.