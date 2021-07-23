Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 278,724 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 7.03% of Horace Mann Educators worth $126,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,252,000 after buying an additional 237,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth about $200,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth about $6,338,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 142.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.61. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

