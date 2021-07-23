Earnest Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 259,127 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 5.34% of Cabot worth $158,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,068,000 after buying an additional 183,682 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cabot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,076,000 after buying an additional 57,399 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,434,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cabot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,056,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,383,000 after buying an additional 155,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBT stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $52.15. 777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,086. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.