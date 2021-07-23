Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,792,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893,434 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Equinor ASA worth $112,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,696,000 after purchasing an additional 65,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,704,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $30,204,000.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.59.

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 27,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,559. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.