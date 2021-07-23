Earnest Partners LLC Sells 135,622 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135,622 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Baidu worth $126,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after purchasing an additional 467,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 126.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,660,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Baidu by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,897,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,593,000 after purchasing an additional 222,264 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock traded down $9.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.10. 236,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.61. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.