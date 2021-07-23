East West Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

East West Bancorp has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EWBC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 892,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,639. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

