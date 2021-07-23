EasyFi Market Capitalization Achieves $5.52 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00006724 BTC on major exchanges. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

