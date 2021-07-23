easyJet (EZJ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

easyJet (LON: EZJ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/22/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/21/2021 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 930 ($12.15). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

7/20/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/20/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/20/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/20/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/5/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/29/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:EZJ traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 813.80 ($10.63). 1,651,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,915. The firm has a market cap of £3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,912.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

