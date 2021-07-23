easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 930 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 953.69 ($12.46).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 825.20 ($10.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,912.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

