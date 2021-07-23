Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,344 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Eaton worth $34,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $156.05 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $91.72 and a 1-year high of $156.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.66.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

