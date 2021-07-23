Eaton Vance Management Acquires 6,005 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.19% of Aflac worth $66,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

AFL opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.78. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

