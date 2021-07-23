Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,102 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.82.

