Eaton Vance Management Buys 1,648 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $57,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $184,142,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $121,479,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,793,000 after acquiring an additional 363,123 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD opened at $288.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.