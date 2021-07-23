Eaton Vance Management Buys 175,315 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 3.51% of CBIZ worth $60,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $21,371,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 199,712 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at about $5,822,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,906,000 after purchasing an additional 174,591 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE CBZ opened at $30.78 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.68.
In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at $227,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $529,837.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,209 shares of company stock valued at $837,942 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
CBIZ Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.
Featured Article: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.