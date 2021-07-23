Eaton Vance Management Buys 175,315 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 3.51% of CBIZ worth $60,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $21,371,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 199,712 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at about $5,822,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,906,000 after purchasing an additional 174,591 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBZ opened at $30.78 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at $227,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $529,837.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,209 shares of company stock valued at $837,942 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

