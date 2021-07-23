Eaton Vance Management Buys 92,568 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,568 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.29% of ONE Gas worth $52,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ONE Gas by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

NYSE OGS opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.74.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.