Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,048 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of CME Group worth $55,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME Group stock opened at $209.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

