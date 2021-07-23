Eaton Vance Management Has $53.21 Million Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,213 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.35% of Envestnet worth $53,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 42.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 204,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 45,175 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Envestnet by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Envestnet by 27.2% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

NYSE ENV opened at $73.96 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

