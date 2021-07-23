Eaton Vance Management Has $59.38 Million Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 183,354 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.80% of Dorman Products worth $59,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Dorman Products by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at $2,852,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dorman Products by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,144,000 after buying an additional 60,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Dorman Products stock opened at $103.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.61. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

