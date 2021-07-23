Eaton Vance Management Has $59.57 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,479 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.66% of Commerce Bancshares worth $59,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

