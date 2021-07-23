Eaton Vance Management Has $65.45 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,470,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,463 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $65,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.