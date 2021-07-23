Eaton Vance Management Has $66.72 Million Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,211 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.61% of Community Bank System worth $66,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBU. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 26.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,144,000 after purchasing an additional 601,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,812,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 26.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,931,000 after acquiring an additional 279,040 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,285,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 78,393 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $70.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.