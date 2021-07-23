Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,182 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.17% of General Mills worth $63,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in General Mills by 204.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Mills by 30.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

