Eaton Vance Management Purchases 108,331 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,331 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 2.33% of Minerals Technologies worth $59,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

NYSE MTX opened at $75.55 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.92.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.