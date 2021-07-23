Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,979 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.66% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $56,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA opened at $107.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.20. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $83.08 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.