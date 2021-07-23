Eaton Vance Management Sells 12,998 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,998 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of Global Payments worth $56,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $191.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.57. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

