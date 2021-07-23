Eaton Vance Management Sells 163,831 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,831 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.26% of FOX worth $54,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

