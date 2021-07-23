Eaton Vance Management Sells 19,810 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,810 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.10% of Crown Castle International worth $75,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $192.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.54.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

