Eaton Vance Management Sells 264,361 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264,361 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.22% of Synchrony Financial worth $51,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

