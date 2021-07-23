Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,542 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $54,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $866.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $874.66. The stock has a market cap of $132.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $920.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

