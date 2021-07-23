eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 95,871 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.15% of eBay worth $64,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,415,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $221,887,000 after buying an additional 549,829 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in eBay by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in eBay by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,751,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after buying an additional 412,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.76. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $72.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

