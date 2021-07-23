EchoLink Reaches Market Cap of $791,663.60 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, EchoLink has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $791,663.60 and $15,141.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00049114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.24 or 0.00868697 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

