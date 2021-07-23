ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) has been assigned a C$12.00 target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ECN. CSFB increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.53.

Shares of ECN Capital stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 124,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,430. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.98. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.30 and a twelve month high of C$10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.73.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.606543 earnings per share for the current year.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

