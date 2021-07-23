ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) has been assigned a C$12.00 target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ECN. CSFB increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.53.
Shares of ECN Capital stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 124,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,430. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.98. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.30 and a twelve month high of C$10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.73.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
