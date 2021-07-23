EDC Blockchain (EDC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $294,058.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $294,058.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,304.89 or 1.00076732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00033877 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00050183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000787 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

