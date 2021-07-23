Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research analysts recently commented on EDNMY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.
Shares of EDNMY opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.73. Edenred has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $30.70.
Edenred Company Profile
Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.
