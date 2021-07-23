Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EDNMY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of EDNMY opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.73. Edenred has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

