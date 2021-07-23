Edgeware One Day Trading Volume Reaches $376,817.00 (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Edgeware has a total market cap of $23.98 million and approximately $376,817.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.33 or 0.00848266 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,333,804,007 coins and its circulating supply is 5,728,372,224 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

