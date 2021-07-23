Effect.AI (EFX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $658,001.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $658,001.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00033064 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00239159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00033452 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013227 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

