Electra Protocol (XEP) One Day Volume Tops $27,179.00

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Electra Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.99 million and $27,179.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electra Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.12 or 0.00849106 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

XEP is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,841,529,959 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

