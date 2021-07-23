Electric Vehicle Zone Market Cap Hits $15.03 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $15.03 million and approximately $34,994.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00039478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00101345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00139904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,615.69 or 0.99945410 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

