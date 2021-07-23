Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) versus Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Electricité de France alerts:

This table compares Electricité de France and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electricité de France N/A N/A N/A Unrivaled Brands -161.97% -25.39% -13.86%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Electricité de France and Unrivaled Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electricité de France 2 0 7 0 2.56 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Electricité de France shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Electricité de France has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electricité de France and Unrivaled Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electricité de France $78.85 billion 0.50 $742.49 million $0.14 17.82 Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.59 -$30.12 million N/A N/A

Electricité de France has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Summary

Electricité de France beats Unrivaled Brands on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants. The company also manages low and medium-voltage public electricity distribution networks; operates, maintains, and develops high-voltage and very-high-voltage electricity transmission networks; and services and produces equipment and fuel for nuclear reactors. In addition, it is involved in commodity trading activities; and the provision of energy services, including district heating services, thermal energy services, etc. The company serves 38.9 million customers. It serves small businesses, local authorities, and industrial and residential customers. ElectricitÃ© de France S.A. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, ElectricitÃ© de France S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Edf Group.

About Unrivaled Brands

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.