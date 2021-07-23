Electroneum (ETN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $497,477.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $143.13 million and $497,477.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,883,485,896 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

