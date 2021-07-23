Electrum Dark Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $6,466.33 and approximately $71.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.00294109 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

