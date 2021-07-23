Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) received a C$19.00 target price from analysts at CSFB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s current price.

EFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.44.

EFN traded up C$0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.41. 346,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,468. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.33. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$9.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.28. The firm has a market cap of C$6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$248.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$546,136.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,164,513.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total transaction of C$454,407.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,489.40.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

