Elitium (EUM) Price Hits $3.08 on Top Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $85.93 million and $488,098.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $3.08 or 0.00009494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00048900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.61 or 0.00868123 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,901,377 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.