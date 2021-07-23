Ellipsis (EPS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.93 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $46.84 million and approximately $13.93 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00047783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.58 or 0.00843983 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

