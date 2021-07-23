ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €11.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZIL2. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.77 ($16.20).

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €13.50 ($15.88) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.22. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of €5.09 ($5.99) and a fifty-two week high of €18.18 ($21.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $855.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

